A Founder’s Blueprint: How NexQloud Unites Cloud Sovereignty, Cost Control, and AI Security

Securing sensitive data and meeting stringent compliance standards in the cloud remain critical hurdles for governments, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises deploying artificial intelligence. NexQloud Technologies and its founder, Mark Hannah, tackle these systemic limitations by tailoring distributed cloud infrastructure directly to individual workload requirements.

Drawing on almost thirty years of engineering expertise across distributed cloud computing, financial technology, and medical imaging, Hannah’s technical career began when he wrote his first code at age eleven. His background includes creating medical imaging systems at SunGard and building complex algorithmic trading platforms, foundational experiences that eventually led him to found Rydeum Technologies, a software development firm known for gathering elite engineering talent.

While building client solutions at Rydeum, Hannah and his team frequently encountered the limitations of legacy cloud setups. Conventional environments often proved costly, inflexible, and disconnected from end users, while organizations struggled to implement zero-trust security and confidential computing at the individual workload level without breaking standard Kubernetes compatibility.

Engineering NexQloud Technologies

Rather than continually bypassing these infrastructure roadblocks, Hannah utilized Rydeum as an incubator to create NexQloud Technologies. This distributed cloud platform bypasses the constraints of centralized models and single-vendor lock-in, routing workloads to their most efficient operational locations by combining multi-cloud routing, edge computing, zero-trust security, and confidential computing while maintaining standard Kubernetes support.

By giving organizations granular control over where and how each workload runs, the architecture effectively reduces latency, curbs spiraling cloud expenditures, and protects sensitive artificial intelligence deployments.

Key Platform Solutions

Sealed: Built specifically to run confidential AI models utilizing sensitive or strictly regulated data. It secures individual workloads and produces verifiable evidence of system activity for audits, governance, and compliance—ideal for financial, healthcare, defense, and government sectors where raw data must remain protected.

Built specifically to run confidential AI models utilizing sensitive or strictly regulated data. It secures individual workloads and produces verifiable evidence of system activity for audits, governance, and compliance—ideal for financial, healthcare, defense, and government sectors where raw data must remain protected. Sovereign: Addresses data residency and operational control, helping enterprises satisfy local or national mandates concerning jurisdictional authority, data storage, and access permissions.

Addresses data residency and operational control, helping enterprises satisfy local or national mandates concerning jurisdictional authority, data storage, and access permissions. Qlarity: A multi-cloud financial operations tool built to manage cloud complexity, allowing businesses spanning multiple providers to monitor spend, allocate costs, and ensure workloads execute efficiently. Qlarity holds an Awardable assessment through the U.S. Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds marketplace.

Patents and Compliance Standards

Nine separate filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office protect the infrastructure and security innovations behind NexQloud. Furthermore, NexQloud has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, with complete trust and compliance records accessible for review on its online trust center.

NexQloud represents the culmination of Hannah’s extensive career across high-stakes engineering sectors. By unifying security, sovereignty, cost visibility, and latency management into a single distributed-cloud framework, the platform provides an intelligent foundation designed to route and protect advanced AI workloads across multiple clouds, edge environments, and sovereign borders.