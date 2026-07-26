How Ali Jozani Is Transforming Alternative Business Funding With AI

Alternative business funding serves as a vital financial lifeline for entrepreneurs shut out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the broader brokerage ecosystem continues to struggle with fragmented lender networks, labor-intensive underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication loops. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, identifies these persistent hurdles not just as industry roadblocks, but as clear opportunities for structural innovation.

Operated via JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method functions as an AI-native training program designed for individuals entering the alternative business funding sector. The curriculum merges traditional underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows created to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application routing, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial industry developed far away from conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he was raised under typical immigrant expectations pointing toward law or medicine, initially pursuing pre-med coursework. However, two independent entrepreneurial endeavors shifted his trajectory.

First, he launched an Amazon FBA venture that ultimately failed. Next, he captured substantial gains trading digital assets before experiencing major losses on that position as well. These early setbacks instilled a foundational lesson that continues to guide his enterprises: while speculation might deliver short-term gains, enduring businesses require disciplined operational frameworks.

Following those projects, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally handled roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and coached more than 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and built direct ties with over 200 individual lenders.

Through this immersive work, he gained direct familiarity with a wide array of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he realized that understanding the financial products was only part of the equation; a successful broker must also discern which funders favor specific business profiles, recognize how individual lenders evaluate risk, and keep paperwork flowing smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Bridging the Automation Gap

That extensive field experience inspired the creation of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where vital administrative tasks are handled almost entirely by hand. Brokers frequently evaluate bank statements manually, forward applications to lenders one at a time, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a required file slipped through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was built to bridge that operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical judgment from the process. The enterprise centers on a 12-week program introducing foundational underwriting concepts before layering in an AI-driven operational stack. Enrollees learn how to appraise a company, decode funder guidelines, coordinate intakes, manage submissions, cultivate lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The curriculum’s sequencing is deliberate. Jozani strongly maintains that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence tools without first grasping the fundamental mechanics of the decisions those tools facilitate.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the objective is to guide new brokers toward securing their initial funded transaction within roughly 90 days, helping them avoid months of costly trial-and-error.

Systems Over Sales Tactics

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Beyond the primary cohort, The Funded Method supplies self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial landscape, Jozani’s framework provides a practical blueprint for implementation: automate routine administrative tasks, safeguard human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to spot when automated tools might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani aims to establish a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically relied on informal connections, expensive missteps, and years of grueling operational exposure.