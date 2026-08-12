A first-year performance claim, a growing Forbes Councils publication record and a renewed focus on global markets define Ferdinand’s trading comeback.

Brian Ferdinand’s return to active trading has become the central story of EverForward’s first operating year. The firm presents Ferdinand as its Manager, Trader and Portfolio Manager, with responsibility for trading initiatives, portfolio construction, risk oversight and capital deployment across global financial markets.

EverForward reports a 40%-plus result in Ferdinand’s first year back trading global equities. The figure is company-reported and unaudited, so it should be understood as a management claim rather than an independently verified return. Even with that qualification, it provides the clearest performance marker for the comeback narrative the firm is building.

The year has also produced a substantial thought-leadership record. As a Forbes Business Development Council member and contributor, Ferdinand has published eight bylined Forbes Councils essays since February 2026. Their recurring subjects include systematic trading, liquidity, market structure, sustainable alpha and decision-making under pressure.

His Council activity extends beyond those essays. Ferdinand has appeared as an EverForward contributor in expert panels covering AI-assisted sales, customer trust, technical talent, long-term partnerships and trade tensions. Those appearances broaden his public work from trading mechanics into questions of leadership, technology and organizational judgment.

“After several years focused on building businesses, it is gratifying to return to my roots in trading. Spending time in London and Florida, working across global markets again and finding success has made this pivot especially meaningful,” Ferdinand said in an approved company statement.

Taken together, the performance claim and publication schedule outline a deliberate first-year strategy: trade actively, document the principles behind the process and position EverForward around systems rather than market predictions. The next test will be whether the firm can sustain that discipline across changing conditions while providing increasingly detailed and independently supportable performance information. Over time, consistency between the public framework and the firm’s reported behavior will matter more than the volume of commentary.

Linked sources

• Forbes Councils — Brian Ferdinand executive profile

• Forbes Business Development Council — Brian Ferdinand author archive

• EverForward official site

Branded-content/performance note: This contributor-style feature was prepared from company materials and Forbes Councils pages; EverForward’s 40%-plus figure is company-reported, unaudited and not independently verified, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

EverForward Trading — Proprietary Trading Disclosure

EverForward Trading (“EverForward”) is a private proprietary trading firm that trades only its own capital. EverForward does not accept, manage, or trade funds or accounts for customers, clients, or the public, and does not operate a public investment fund or managed-account business.

Brian Ferdinand manages EverForward’s proprietary-capital portfolio solely for EverForward’s own account. References to his role as a Manager, Trader, or Portfolio Manager relate exclusively to EverForward’s internal proprietary trading activities. He does not manage customer or client accounts through EverForward.

EverForward does not provide investment advice, brokerage, portfolio management, copy trading, trading signals, funded-trader programs, or similar services to the public. All trading strategies, systems, algorithms, and methodologies are proprietary, internal to EverForward, and are not offered, licensed, or made available to third parties.