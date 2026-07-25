Bridging the Tech Gap: How Ali Jozani Is Rebuilding Alternative Lending

The alternative business funding sector offers a critical lifeline for entrepreneurs shut out of traditional banking. Yet, the broader brokerage ecosystem continues to struggle with fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication channels. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, recognized these persistent inefficiencies not just as industry hurdles, but as venture opportunities.

Operated through JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method serves as an AI-native training program designed for newcomers entering the alternative business funding space. The curriculum blends classic underwriting principles with modern, tech-enabled workflows to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application submissions, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial industry diverged sharply from conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced the typical immigrant pressure to pursue law or medicine, initially registering for pre-med coursework. However, two distinct entrepreneurial ventures altered his trajectory.

He first launched an Amazon FBA business that ultimately failed, followed by a venture trading digital assets that generated substantial early returns before suffering significant losses. These initial missteps taught him a defining lesson that would shape his later enterprises: while speculation might deliver short-term gains, enduring businesses demand disciplined operational frameworks.

Jozani subsequently spent more than five years directing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. During that tenure, he managed roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and forged direct relationships with more than 200 individual lenders.

Through this intensive experience, he developed deep familiarity with an array of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only half the battle; a successful broker must also identify which funders favor specific businesses, comprehend how individual lenders evaluate risk, and keep paperwork flowing smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Automation Gap

That extensive frontline experience inspired the founding of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where vital administrative tasks are still performed manually. Brokers frequently review bank statements by hand, submit applications to lenders individually, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a necessary document was overlooked.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was established to bridge that operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical judgment from the process. The core offering is a 12-week program that teaches foundational underwriting concepts before introducing an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a company, decode funder requirements, manage intakes, handle submissions, build lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The sequencing of the curriculum is intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should never deploy artificial intelligence tools without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those technologies support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the goal is to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, avoiding months of trial-and-error.

Process Outweighs Pitching

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Along with the cohort program, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial landscape, Jozani’s framework provides a practical blueprint for implementation: automate routine administrative tasks, preserve human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to catch potential errors in automated systems.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry point into an industry that has traditionally relied on informal networks, expensive mistakes, and years of grueling operational trial.