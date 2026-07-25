Choosing Between Fixed and Adjustable-Rate Mortgages for Real Estate Portfolios

Securing the right financing structure is just as vital to a real estate investment as finding the property itself. Financing choices directly dictate monthly cash flow, exposure to risk, and overall financial returns over the life of an investment. Brian Jahanbin, founder and CEO of Maxim Lending (NMLS #166917), draws on over 20 years of mortgage experience and a track record of more than $2 billion in funded transactions. Through his extensive career, he has seen firsthand that generic financing approaches fail to serve borrowers well. Instead, every loan must be carefully tailored to an investor’s specific objectives, target holding periods, and exit strategies, with one of the most fundamental decisions resting between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages.

Evaluating Fixed-Rate Loans

Fixed-rate mortgages maintain a single, locked-in interest rate throughout the entire loan term, which commonly runs for 15 or 30 years. Because this rate never changes, the principal and interest portions of the monthly payment offer absolute predictability. This reliability appeals strongly to investors planning a long-term hold who need certainty regarding their monthly obligations. Fixed-rate debt is especially useful for assembling a lasting rental portfolio, where stable payments make it easier to forecast cash flows and manage operating costs. Additionally, locking in a fixed rate safeguards against climbing market interest rates and removes any dependence on a future refinance or property sale.

The Strategic Advantages of Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, operate differently by offering an initial fixed introductory rate for a set period—such as three, five, seven, or ten years—before shifting to a rate that adjusts according to market indexes and lender margins. Since many real estate investors do not retain assets for decades, opting instead to flip properties or perform value-add renovations before exiting within a few years, an ARM frequently aligns better with shorter investment horizons.

ARMs typically provide lower introductory rates than comparable fixed options, which helps boost early monthly cash flow. Even small shifts in interest rates can heavily influence a property’s financial performance, particularly for investors managing tight margins or multiple units. Even so, Jahanbin points out that investors must look beyond initial teaser rates. They need to understand when adjustments start, the frequency of those changes, the caps that restrict future rate increases, and how they would handle situations where refinancing becomes difficult.

Aligning Financing with Investment Goals

At Maxim Lending, the financing evaluation starts with a close look at client objectives, covering anticipated holding periods, planned property updates, income goals, and exit plans. The team evaluates various models—such as contrasting a five-year ARM with a 30-year fixed loan—to illustrate how monthly payments, interest totals, cash flow, and breakeven points differ. Certain investors even utilize a mixed portfolio approach, pairing fixed-rate mortgages for long-term rental holdings with adjustable-rate loans for short-term ventures to manage both stability and immediate savings.

In the end, Jahanbin stresses that financing should function as an integral piece of the overall investment strategy rather than a simple administrative chore. Whether an investor selects the adaptability of an ARM or the certainty of a fixed-rate structure, the final decision must rest on a careful review of timelines, metrics, and risk factors.