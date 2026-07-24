Deciding Between Fixed and Adjustable-Rate Loans for Investment Properties

When investing in real estate, the way a property is financed is just as vital as the asset itself. A sound financing strategy directly shapes monthly cash flow, overall risk exposure, and long-term financial returns. Brian Jahanbin, founder and CEO of Maxim Lending (NMLS #166917), draws on over 20 years of mortgage experience and a track record of more than $2 billion in funded transactions. Throughout his career, he has observed that a one-size-fits-all approach rarely serves borrowers well, meaning financing must be carefully tailored to individual objectives, holding periods, and exit strategies. Among the most pivotal decisions investors face is whether to choose an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) or a fixed-rate mortgage.

The Role of Fixed-Rate Loans

A fixed-rate mortgage locks in a single interest rate for the entire loan term, usually lasting 15 or 30 years. With a constant rate, the principal and interest portions of the monthly payment stay entirely predictable. This stability appeals greatly to investors who plan to hold a property long-term and need certainty regarding monthly outlays. It is also an effective tool for building a lasting rental portfolio, as steady payments simplify cash flow forecasting and operating cost management. Additionally, a fixed rate protects against rising interest rates and removes any reliance on a future sale or refinance.

Evaluating Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Conversely, an ARM provides an initial fixed introductory rate for a set period—such as three, five, seven, or ten years—before adjusting based on market indexes and lender margins. Since many real estate investors do not hold properties for decades—some opting to renovate and flip, while others execute value-add upgrades before exiting or refinancing within a few years—an ARM often aligns closely with these short-term timelines.

Because ARMs frequently offer lower introductory rates than comparable fixed-rate options, they can improve monthly cash flow during the early stages of ownership. Even minor interest rate variations can substantially impact property economics, particularly for investors operating on thin margins or managing multiple units. However, Jahanbin emphasizes that investors must look past the initial teaser rate. They need to evaluate when rate adjustments begin, how often they occur, and what caps limit future increases, all while preparing for scenarios where refinancing might not be available.

Balancing Strategy and Data

At Maxim Lending, the financing process starts by analyzing client goals, including expected ownership duration, planned renovations, income generation, and exit strategies. The team models different scenarios—such as weighing a five-year ARM against a 30-year fixed loan—to outline differences in monthly payments, total interest expenses, cash flow, and breakeven timelines. Some investors even adopt a diversified portfolio approach, utilizing fixed-rate mortgages for long-term rentals and adjustable-rate products for short-term projects to balance stability with near-term savings.

Ultimately, Jahanbin advises that financing should be treated as a core component of the investment plan rather than a routine administrative afterthought. Whether an investor opts for the flexibility of an ARM or the predictability of a fixed-rate loan, the choice must be grounded in a thorough analysis of the numbers, timelines, and potential risks.