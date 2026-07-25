Empowering Next-Gen Alternative Lenders Through Artificial Intelligence and Training

Alternative business funding remains a vital safety net for entrepreneurs locked out of conventional banking systems. Yet, the broader brokerage sector continues to struggle with fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication channels. Recognizing these bottlenecks as both an industry obstacle and a venture opportunity, Ali Jozani founded The Funded Method under the umbrella of JZNI Holdings LLC.

Designed as an AI-native training platform for newcomers, the program combines classic underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows to simplify client intake, lender matchmaking, application submissions, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Expectations to Funding Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial sector developed far outside conventional expectations. Born in Iran and immigrating to the United States at age ten, he faced typical family pressures to pursue law or medicine, initially enrolling in pre-med coursework. However, two early entrepreneurial ventures steered his career in a different direction.

His initial Amazon FBA enterprise ultimately failed, and a subsequent foray into digital asset trading generated substantial returns before suffering steep losses. These setbacks taught him a lasting lesson: while market speculation may offer short-term gains, sustainable businesses demand rigorous operational frameworks.

Drawing on those lessons, Jozani spent more than five years leading operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. During that tenure, he managed roughly 95% of the firm’s overall deal flow, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and forged direct connections with more than 200 individual lenders.

Through this hands-on experience, he mastered a wide array of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only half the battle; a successful broker must also identify which funders favor specific business profiles, understand risk assessment models, and keep paperwork moving seamlessly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Automation Gap in Finance

That extensive market exposure directly inspired the launch of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding is one of the final domains in modern finance where essential tasks remain stubbornly manual. Brokers routinely evaluate bank statements by hand, push applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a required file was overlooked.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The enterprise was engineered to bridge that operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical thinking from the equation. At its core is a 12-week program teaching foundational underwriting concepts before introducing an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to appraise a company, decode funder requirements, coordinate intakes, handle submissions, cultivate lender relationships, and automate follow-up communications.

The curriculum follows a deliberate sequence. Jozani emphasizes that brokers should never deploy artificial intelligence tools without first understanding the underlying mechanics of the decisions those tools support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the objective is to help new brokers secure their initial funded transaction within approximately 90 days, cutting through months of trial-and-error learning.

Prioritizing Infrastructure Over Sales Hype

Jozani also stresses that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the cohort training, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides like The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems driving the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial landscape, Jozani’s framework provides a practical roadmap for implementation: automate routine administrative tasks, preserve human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to spot when automated tools might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani aims to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically depended on informal networks, expensive missteps, and years of grueling operational exposure.