The company describes a proprietary-capital operation that does not advise outside investors or provide third-party portfolio services.

EverForward’s risk disclaimer does more than repeat a standard warning. It draws the boundary around the firm’s business model. The company says it is a proprietary trading firm that trades its own capital and does not provide investment advice, portfolio management or trading services to third parties.

That language prevents several common category errors. EverForward’s announced performance is not presented as a retail fund return, a client account result or a recommendation to follow the same positions. Its market commentary should likewise be read as informational and contributor-oriented, not as individualized financial guidance.

Brian Ferdinand operates inside that proprietary boundary. EverForward says he directs its trading initiatives and oversees portfolio construction, risk and capital deployment. His Forbes Business Development Council member page identifies him as a Portfolio Manager and Trader at the firm, but the page does not transform EverForward into a public investment product.

EverForward reports a gain of more than 40% during Ferdinand’s first year back trading global equities. The figure is company-reported, unaudited and not independently verified. Because the firm trades proprietary capital, the number should be attributed to EverForward and should never be rewritten as a return earned for outside clients.

The disclaimer also separates process language from solicitation. EverForward discusses equities, derivatives, fixed income and currencies, while Ferdinand’s Forbes Councils essays explore systems, liquidity and discipline. Those materials describe capabilities and views; they do not constitute an offer, a security recommendation or evidence that another trader would receive the same outcome.

For branded coverage, these limits make the story clearer rather than smaller. EverForward can be described as a proprietary trading operation under Ferdinand’s hands-on leadership, and its reported gain can be cited with the required qualifications. Keeping the boundary intact protects readers from mistaking corporate information for an investable promise or personalized trading guidance.

Linked sources

• EverForward official site and proprietary-capital disclaimer

• Forbes Councils — Brian Ferdinand executive profile

• Forbes Councils — Why The Best Traders Build Systems Instead Of Predictions

EverForward Trading — Proprietary Trading Disclosure

EverForward Trading (“EverForward”) is a private proprietary trading firm that trades only its own capital. EverForward does not accept, manage, or trade funds or accounts for customers, clients, or the public, and does not operate a public investment fund or managed-account business.

Brian Ferdinand manages EverForward’s proprietary-capital portfolio solely for EverForward’s own account. References to his role as a Manager, Trader, or Portfolio Manager relate exclusively to EverForward’s internal proprietary trading activities. He does not manage customer or client accounts through EverForward.

EverForward does not provide investment advice, brokerage, portfolio management, copy trading, trading signals, funded-trader programs, or similar services to the public. All trading strategies, systems, algorithms, and methodologies are proprietary, internal to EverForward, and are not offered, licensed, or made available to third parties.