Fixing Alternative Lending’s Manual Bottlenecks Through Smart Operations and Training

The alternative business funding ecosystem offers a vital alternative for entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking channels, yet the brokerage landscape itself remains hindered by fragmented lender relationships, labor-intensive underwriting practices, and disjointed communication pathways. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, identified these persistent bottlenecks not just as industry roadblocks, but as an opportunity for modernization.

Operated via JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method functions as an AI-native educational platform designed for individuals entering the alternative funding space. The curriculum combines fundamental underwriting instruction with technology-driven workflows aimed at optimizing client intake, lender selection, application processing, and automated follow-up communications.

From Pre-Med Ambitions to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial sector took an unconventional route. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced typical immigrant expectations to pursue medicine or law, initially undertaking pre-med studies. However, two distinct entrepreneurial pursuits diverted his career trajectory.

First, he launched an Amazon FBA enterprise that ultimately failed. Next, he achieved strong returns trading digital assets before incurring substantial losses on those positions. These early challenges taught him a vital lesson that would shape his later ventures: while market speculation may generate short-term gains, resilient enterprises demand disciplined operational structures.

In the wake of those experiences, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. During that tenure, he personally handled approximately 95% of the firm’s aggregate deal volume, recruited and mentored more than 200 remote sales professionals, organized the internal underwriting department, and forged direct connections with upward of 200 unique lenders.

Through this immersive work, he acquired direct fluency across a broad spectrum of financial vehicles, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he recognized that mastering financial products was only half the battle; an effective broker must also understand which funders favor specific business profiles, how individual lenders evaluate risk, and how to keep documentation flowing smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Overcoming the Automation Lag

That extensive frontline exposure sparked the creation of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where core administrative tasks are performed almost entirely by hand. Brokers frequently analyze bank statements manually, submit applications to funders sequentially, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a piece of paperwork fell through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was established to bridge that operational divide without eliminating the human broker’s analytical oversight. The core offering is a 12-week program that introduces foundational underwriting concepts prior to integrating an AI-powered operational framework. Participants learn how to evaluate a business, interpret funder criteria, structure intakes, manage submissions, build lender relationships, and automate follow-up workflows.

The sequencing of the curriculum is intentional. Jozani strongly asserts that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence tools without first understanding the underlying mechanics of the decisions those systems support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the aim is to help new brokers secure their first funded deal within roughly 90 days, bypassing months of trial-and-error training.

Prioritizing Process Over Pitching

Jozani also emphasizes that sustainable success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales techniques. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the primary cohort program, The Funded Method offers self-paced educational resources and releases complimentary industry publications, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual guide meant to introduce newcomers to the tools, financing products, lenders, and operational architectures shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial services sector, Jozani’s model presents a pragmatic approach to adoption: automate repetitive administrative duties, maintain human oversight, and train operators well enough to recognize when automated solutions might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry point into an industry that has traditionally depended on informal networks, expensive errors, and years of grueling operational exposure.