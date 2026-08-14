For Brian Ferdinand, the EverForward Pivot Is a Return to Trading Roots

After years centered on building businesses, Ferdinand has made global equities and portfolio leadership the focus of his next professional chapter.

Brian Ferdinand describes his work at EverForward as a return rather than a first entry into markets. The company’s public biography emphasizes prior proprietary-trading and portfolio-management experience, while its current operating model puts him back in a hands-on role directing trading and portfolio decisions.

“After several years focused on building businesses, it is gratifying to return to my roots in trading. Spending time in London and Florida, working across global markets again and finding success has made this pivot especially meaningful,” Ferdinand said in an approved company statement.

The pivot has produced a defined public role. EverForward names him Manager, Trader and Portfolio Manager, responsible for strategy execution, portfolio construction, risk, capital deployment and performance analysis. His Forbes Councils member page also lists him as an EverForward portfolio manager and trader.

EverForward reports a 40%-plus result in Ferdinand’s first year back trading global equities. That result is company-reported and unaudited, and it has not been independently verified. It is best presented as part of the firm’s account of the comeback, with the usual recognition that one period does not establish a long-term record.

Ferdinand has paired the trading return with a steady publication schedule. As a Forbes Business Development Council member and contributor, he has written eight bylined Forbes Councils essays on systems, data, liquidity, sustainable alpha, market discipline, strategic inactivity, structural instability and decisions under pressure.

Those essays make the pivot more than a personnel announcement. They set out the operating principles Ferdinand wants associated with his return: prepare before pressure arrives, preserve flexibility, manage the portfolio rather than defend a forecast and judge results over time. EverForward’s next chapter will be measured by how consistently that public philosophy appears in its future performance and disclosures. That longer horizon will separate the meaning of the comeback from the excitement of its opening year.

Linked sources

• EverForward official site

• Forbes Councils — Brian Ferdinand executive profile

• Forbes Business Development Council — Brian Ferdinand author archive

Branded-content/performance note: This contributor-style feature was prepared from company materials and Forbes Councils pages; EverForward’s 40%-plus figure is company-reported, unaudited and not independently verified, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

EverForward Trading — Proprietary Trading Disclosure

EverForward Trading (“EverForward”) is a private proprietary trading firm that trades only its own capital. EverForward does not accept, manage, or trade funds or accounts for customers, clients, or the public, and does not operate a public investment fund or managed-account business.

Brian Ferdinand manages EverForward’s proprietary-capital portfolio solely for EverForward’s own account. References to his role as a Manager, Trader, or Portfolio Manager relate exclusively to EverForward’s internal proprietary trading activities. He does not manage customer or client accounts through EverForward.

EverForward does not provide investment advice, brokerage, portfolio management, copy trading, trading signals, funded-trader programs, or similar services to the public. All trading strategies, systems, algorithms, and methodologies are proprietary, internal to EverForward, and are not offered, licensed, or made available to third parties.