How Ali Jozani Is Modernizing Alternative Finance Through Technology and Education

The alternative business funding sector offers an essential financial safety net for entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the broader brokerage ecosystem continues to grapple with fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication channels. Recognizing these persistent inefficiencies, Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, has turned them into a central focus for venture development.

Operated through JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method functions as an AI-native training program designed for newcomers entering the alternative business funding sector. The curriculum merges traditional underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows to streamline client intake, lender matchmaking, application submissions, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial sector developed far outside conventional expectations. Born in Iran and moving to the United States when he was ten, he faced the usual immigrant pressure to pursue law or medicine, initially enrolling in pre-med coursework. However, two distinct entrepreneurial ventures ultimately shifted his direction.

First, he launched an Amazon FBA venture that failed to achieve its goals. Next, he generated substantial returns trading digital assets before experiencing significant losses on that position as well. These early setbacks reinforced a crucial lesson that continues to shape his current enterprises: while speculation might produce short-term gains, enduring businesses require disciplined operational frameworks.

Following those initial attempts, Jozani spent more than five years overseeing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that capacity, he personally handled roughly 95% of the firm’s overall deal flow, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting division, and built direct ties with more than 200 individual lenders.

Through this hands-on work, he gained deep familiarity with a diverse selection of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only part of the equation; a successful broker must also discern which funders favor specific businesses, recognize how individual lenders assess risk, and keep paperwork moving seamlessly through the pipeline.

“There are more than 200 lenders in this market,” Jozani noted. “Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low.”

Closing the Automation Gap

That extensive field experience directly inspired the creation of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the last corners of modern finance where critical tasks are still handled manually. Brokers frequently evaluate bank statements by hand, push applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable transactions fall apart simply because a required document was missed.

“This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand,” Jozani stated. “That is not tradition, that is a gap.”

The company was established to address that operational gap without stripping the human broker’s critical thinking out of the process. The enterprise centers on a 12-week program that introduces foundational underwriting concepts before layering in an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to appraise a company, decode funder requirements, coordinate intakes, manage submissions, build lender relationships, and automate follow-up communications.

The sequence of the curriculum is deliberate. Jozani strongly maintains that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence tools without first grasping the fundamental mechanics of the decisions those tools support.

“AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision,” he explained. “Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong.”

Ultimately, the objective is to guide new brokers toward securing their initial funded transaction within roughly 90 days, bypassing months of trial-and-error learning.

Prioritizing Systems Over Sales Tactics

Jozani also stresses that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. “Every broker fails the same way,” he remarked. “Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch.”

Beyond the cohort initiative, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to familiarize newcomers with the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems driving the market forward.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial landscape, Jozani’s framework provides a practical blueprint for implementation: automate routine administrative tasks, safeguard human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to spot when automated tools might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani aims to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically relied on informal connections, costly missteps, and years of grueling operational exposure.