How Ali Jozani Is Redefining Alternative Finance With Tech-Driven Broker Education

While alternative business funding remains a vital resource for entrepreneurs shut out of traditional banking channels, the broader brokerage space continues to struggle with fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting bottlenecks, and inconsistent communication. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, identified these persistent shortcomings not just as industry roadblocks, but as clear opportunities for structural innovation.

Operated via JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method serves as an AI-native training platform designed for newcomers entering the alternative business funding sector. Its curriculum blends traditional underwriting principles with modern, automated workflows aimed at optimizing client intake, lender matchmaking, application routing, and follow-up communication.

From Pre-Med Ambitions to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into finance diverged sharply from conventional tracks. Arriving in the United States from Iran at age ten, he faced typical immigrant pressures to pursue medicine or law, initially undertaking pre-med studies. However, two distinct business ventures ultimately altered his trajectory.

First, an Amazon FBA venture he launched ultimately failed. Following that, he generated significant gains trading digital assets before experiencing substantial reversals on that position as well. These early lessons cemented a foundational philosophy for his later enterprises: while speculation might deliver temporary wins, sustainable businesses demand rigorous operational systems.

Jozani subsequently spent more than five years directing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally managed roughly 95% of the firm’s overall deal volume, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales representatives, built out the internal underwriting division, and forged direct partnerships with more than 200 individual lenders.

Through this immersive operational experience, he gained direct familiarity with a wide spectrum of financial products—ranging from merchant cash flows and business lines of credit to SBA loans, home equity lines of credit, and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he recognized that understanding financial products was only part of the equation; successful brokers must also master which funders favor specific businesses, how different lenders evaluate risk, and how to keep paperwork moving fluidly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Automation Gap

That extensive field exposure directly inspired the launch of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding represents one of the final frontiers in modern finance where vital processes remain heavily manual. Brokers routinely assess bank statements by hand, submit applications to lenders individually, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a piece of paperwork fell through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The firm was designed to close that operational deficit without removing the human broker’s critical thinking from the equation. At the heart of the offering is a 12-week program that teaches foundational underwriting principles before layering in an AI-powered operational framework. Participants learn how to evaluate a business, interpret funder criteria, streamline intakes, manage submissions, foster lender relationships, and automate follow-up sequences.

The sequencing of the curriculum is strictly intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should never deploy artificial intelligence tools without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those systems facilitate.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the program aims to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, bypassing months or years of costly trial-and-error.

Systems Outperform Sales Hype

Jozani also emphasizes that lasting success as a funding broker relies on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the core cohort program, The Funded Method offers self-paced educational materials and distributes free industry guides, including *The 2026 Broker Stack*—an annual briefing created to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financial instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s model offers a practical template for adoption: automate repetitive administrative burdens, protect human oversight, and train operators well enough to identify when automated tools might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry point into an industry that has traditionally depended on informal networks, expensive errors, and years of grueling operational exposure.