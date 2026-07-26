How The Funded Method Is Professionalizing Alternative Lending With Structured Tech

Alternative business funding remains an essential safety net for founders shut out of traditional banking. Yet, the wider brokerage sector continues to struggle with fragmented networks, manual underwriting bottlenecks, and communication breakdowns. Recognizing these structural hurdles as a major opening, Ali Jozani established The Funded Method under JZNI Holdings LLC to address the problem.

Operating as an AI-native training program, The Funded Method guides newcomers entering the alternative business funding sector. The curriculum combines traditional underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows designed to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application submissions, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Funder Leadership

Jozani’s path into the financial industry took an unconventional route. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced standard immigrant expectations to pursue law or medicine, initially undertaking pre-med coursework. However, two distinct business ventures changed his direction.

He first launched an Amazon FBA venture that failed to succeed. Afterward, he generated substantial returns trading digital assets before incurring major losses on that position as well. These early setbacks imparted a defining lesson that shaped his subsequent enterprises: while speculation might deliver short-term gains, resilient businesses demand disciplined operational frameworks.

Jozani subsequently spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally oversaw roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and mentored more than 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and established direct relationships with over 200 distinct lenders.

Through this immersive work, he acquired direct experience with a wide spectrum of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only a fraction of the challenge; successful brokers must also identify which funders favor specific businesses, comprehend how individual lenders evaluate risk, and keep paperwork moving smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Industry’s Automation Deficit

That extensive frontline exposure sparked the launch of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding represents one of the final domains in contemporary finance where critical workflows remain heavily manual. Brokers routinely review bank statements by hand, dispatch applications to lenders individually, and watch viable transactions collapse because a necessary document was overlooked.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was developed to close that operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical judgment from the process. The enterprise focuses on a 12-week program introducing core underwriting principles prior to integrating an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a company, decode funder requirements, manage intakes, coordinate submissions, build lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The curriculum structure is intentional. Jozani firmly asserts that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence tools without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those tools support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the aim is to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, bypassing months of trial-and-error learning.

Prioritizing Process Over Aggressive Sales

Jozani also emphasizes that lasting success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Alongside the cohort initiative, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial environment, Jozani’s framework delivers a pragmatic roadmap for adoption: automate routine administrative duties, maintain strict human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to detect when automated solutions might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically depended on informal networks, expensive mistakes, and years of grueling operational exposure.