In alternative business funding, bank deposits now matter more than credit scores

In alternative business funding, an odd pattern repeats every week: a merchant depositing $50,000 a month with a 580 credit score clears underwriting faster than a merchant depositing $15,000 a month with a 680. To anyone raised on consumer credit logic, that looks backwards. Inside the industry, it is simply how files are read.

The reason is cash-flow underwriting. Revenue-based funders are not asking whether an applicant handled a car loan responsibly in 2019. They are asking whether the business generates enough consistent cash to carry a payment starting next week. Bank statements answer that question. A credit score does not.

Four numbers do most of the work. Monthly deposits come first, because consistent gross revenue is the initial filter on every file. Average daily balance comes second, because it shows whether the business can absorb a payment without going negative. Third is the insufficient funds count, and this one is unforgiving: most top-tier funders tolerate no more than three NSF incidents per month, and more than that is the fastest route to a decline. Fourth is open positions, because existing advances change what any funder is willing to offer, if anything.

Notice what is not on the list. Credit score appears in most funder criteria as a floor, not a driver. It can disqualify a file at the extremes, but it rarely approves one. The 90 days of banking activity behind an application carry more weight than the three digits in front of it.

This has practical consequences for business owners. The habits that protect a personal credit score, like paying on time and keeping utilization low, do not translate. What matters is deposit consistency, positive daily balances, and a clean statement file. A business owner preparing to seek capital should manage their operating account the way consumers are told to manage their credit card: deliberately, months in advance.

It also explains why the industry keeps growing while bank approval rates stay flat. There is an entire economy of businesses with strong revenue and unimpressive credit files, and an entire category of funders built to read them properly.

The Funded Method breaks down how underwriters read a file, number by number, in a free interactive report at thefundedmethod.com/broker-stack.