Splitting time between EverForward’s official operations can widen market perspective, but disciplined handoffs and consistent rules must connect the two locations.

Las Vegas and London offer different clocks on the same global market. For Brian Ferdinand, moving between EverForward’s two official operating locations creates a work rhythm spanning European and U.S. sessions. The arrangement can bring earlier context to decisions, while also requiring continuity across time zones and trading days.

EverForward says Ferdinand is up more than 40% in 2026 and characterizes momentum as accelerating. The claims are company-reported, unaudited and not independently verified; the return is interim year-to-date, not a completed calendar-year result, and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

“I have eliminated the business distractions and returned to my trading roots,” Ferdinand said. “I am splitting my time between Las Vegas and London, staying locked in on trading and focused on the work I know best.” The quotation was supplied for this series rather than sourced independently.

Ferdinand’s split should be understood literally and carefully: EverForward’s official operations are Las Vegas and London, and he divides his time between them. London can frame European breadth, rates and currency moves before U.S. trading opens. Las Vegas can anchor preparation and execution around the American session. Neither location guarantees better selection.

The potential edge lies in the handoff. A two-market routine needs synchronized records, explicit overnight limits and a shared definition of what changed between closes and opens. Otherwise, more hours of observation can produce duplicated exposures or activity driven by fatigue. EverForward’s company-described risk framework offers a starting structure, though public materials do not show location-level attribution.

The most credible version of the geographic story is therefore operational, not promotional. Las Vegas and London can help Ferdinand compare how regions process the same information and test whether a signal survives another market’s response. Results will still depend on position sizing, liquidity, execution and the willingness to leave a cross-session discrepancy alone.

Linked sources

EverForward official site

GlobeNewswire — Ferdinand’s planned return to global trading

Markets Insider — EverForward’s upgraded risk-management framework announcement

Forbes Business Development Council — Brian Ferdinand author archive

Disclosure: This branded contributor-news article draws on company materials and member-contributed Forbes Councils pages. The more-than-40% figure and characterization of accelerating momentum are supplied by EverForward and are company-reported, unaudited, not independently verified and interim year-to-date rather than a completed calendar-year result; past performance is no guarantee of future results.