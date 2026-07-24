Modernizing the Alternative Funding Space Through Intelligent Infrastructure

The alternative business funding market remains an indispensable financial resource for entrepreneurs shut out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the ecosystem itself often struggles with disjointed lender networks, manual underwriting bottlenecks, and communication breakdowns. Recognizing these systemic friction points as an opportunity, Ali Jozani launched The Funded Method under JZNI Holdings LLC to reshape how new brokers enter and operate within the space.

Operating as an AI-native training framework, the program bridges traditional funding education with modern, tech-enabled workflows. Participants learn to optimize every phase of the brokerage lifecycle, from client onboarding and lender matching to application submissions and automated follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Ambitions to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path to financial operations bypassed conventional routes. Immigrating to the United States from Iran at age ten, he initially faced family expectations to pursue medicine or law, leading him to enroll in pre-med studies. However, two distinct ventures altered his trajectory.

His first venture, an Amazon FBA enterprise, failed to gain traction. He followed this by generating significant short-term returns in digital asset trading before suffering substantial losses on the same positions. These setbacks imparted a crucial lesson: short-term speculation cannot replace disciplined operational design.

Drawing on those experiences, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he directed roughly 95% of the firm’s deal flow, trained and onboarded more than 200 remote sales professionals, established the internal underwriting department, and forged direct connections with over 200 distinct lenders.

This deep immersion provided him with extensive knowledge of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he observed that understanding financial products was only part of the puzzle; successful brokers must also navigate funder preferences, risk assessment strategies, and document pipelines.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Automation Gap

That frontline insight spurred the development of The Funded Method. Jozani identifies alternative business funding as a sector lagging behind modern financial digitization, noting that professionals still routinely review bank statements by hand, submit applications individually, and lose deals to basic administrative oversights.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The 12-week program is designed to close this gap by pairing foundational underwriting instruction with an AI-driven operational stack. Enrollees study business appraisal, funder requirements, intake coordination, submission protocols, lender relations, and automated follow-ups.

Importantly, the curriculum maintains a strict sequence. Jozani insists that brokers must understand manual mechanics before deploying artificial intelligence tools.

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« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

The overarching goal is to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within a 90-day window, cutting through months of trial-and-error.

Prioritizing Process Over Pure Sales

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term survival in brokerage relies on systematic execution rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Along with cohort-based training, The Funded Method offers self-paced materials and educational resources such as The 2026 Broker Stack, an annual guide outlining the latest technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating platforms.

As automation continues to redefine financial services, Jozani’s approach offers a clear template: automate repetitive administrative burdens, maintain rigorous human oversight, and train operators to properly evaluate automated outputs.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a reliable entry point into an industry historically defined by informal networks, costly mistakes, and grueling operational learning curves.