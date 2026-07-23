Overhauling Alternative Capital Brokerage With Tech-Enabled Training Systems

The alternative business funding ecosystem has long served as a vital financial lifeline for entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking. Yet, the broader brokerage landscape continues to face structural bottlenecks, including manual underwriting procedures, fragmented lender networks, and inconsistent communication channels. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, has identified these recurring operational hurdles not just as obstacles, but as a compelling opportunity for systemic reform.

Operated via JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method functions as an artificial intelligence-native training program designed to equip newcomers entering the alternative funding sector. The curriculum merges traditional underwriting education with modern, technology-enabled workflows built to optimize client intake, application submissions, lender matchmaking, and automated follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Expectations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial services sector departed significantly from conventional trajectories. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he was raised under typical immigrant expectations pointing toward law or medicine, prompting him to initially pursue pre-med coursework. However, two distinct entrepreneurial ventures ultimately shifted his direction.

First, he launched an Amazon FBA venture that failed to succeed. Afterward, he achieved major gains trading digital assets before incurring substantial losses on that position as well. These early setbacks reinforced a central lesson that would later shape his business philosophy: while pure speculation might deliver short-term gains, long-lasting enterprises demand disciplined operational structures.

Following those initial experiences, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally navigated about 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and coached more than 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and forged direct partnerships with over 200 distinct lenders.

Through this intensive background, he gained practical expertise across a wide array of financial instruments, such as merchant cash accesses, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he recognized that understanding financial products was only part of the equation; successful brokers must also identify which lenders are likely to approve specific businesses, understand how individual underwriters evaluate risk, and keep paperwork flowing efficiently through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Industry’s Automation Gap

That extensive frontline experience directly inspired the creation of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final frontiers in modern finance where core operational tasks are still executed largely by hand. Brokers routinely evaluate bank statements manually, forward applications to lenders individually, and watch viable transactions fall apart simply because a required document was missed.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was established to bridge that operational divide without stripping away the human broker’s critical thinking capabilities. The core offering is a 12-week program introducing fundamental underwriting concepts before layering in an AI-driven operational stack. Enrollees learn how to assess a business, navigate funder criteria, coordinate intakes, manage submissions, foster lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The sequencing of this curriculum is intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should never deploy automated software tools without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those tools support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the program’s goal is to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, avoiding months of costly trial-and-error.

Emphasizing Repeatable Systems Over Sales Hype

Jozani also highlights that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Alongside its main cohort offering, The Funded Method supplies self-paced learning resources and publishes free industry guides, including The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to update newcomers on the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s framework provides a practical roadmap for integration: automate routine administrative tasks, preserve human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to spot when automated tools might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically relied on informal connections, expensive missteps, and years of grueling operational exposure.