Building a multi-million-dollar career from humble beginnings, Omar Periu has spent decades establishing himself as a prominent business educator, author, and global mentor. By blending motivational insights with practical execution, he helps executives, entrepreneurs, and sales experts elevate their leadership skills, pursue fulfillment alongside wealth, and push past hesitation to achieve tangible growth.

A Foundation Built on Real-World Experience

Rather than relying on abstract theories, Periu draws on decades of hands-on experience across management, negotiation, entrepreneurship, sales, leadership, and personal development. His official biography notes that he has delivered training to more than five million people, including staff and leaders from organizations within the top five percent of the Fortune 500. His speaking sessions and programs zero in on core competencies that dictate commercial outcomes, covering everything from public speaking and networking to time management and closing sales.

His published portfolio spans 31 bestselling books tackling critical professional hurdles. Among his notable works are:

Effective Time Management

101 Ways to Get Motivated

Effective Negotiation

From Management to Leadership

These titles emphasize the cornerstone principles of his journey: taking personal accountability, mastering foundational skills, and turning knowledge into results.

Acclaimed Industry Recognition

Periu’s contributions have earned him widespread acknowledgment throughout the business and speaking sectors. His accolades include being named a Top 10 Instructor at the Learning Annex, receiving the Businessman of the Year Award for Florida, and being honored as Hall of Fame Speaker of the Year by Martial Arts World. In addition to being inducted into the International Speakers Hall of Fame, he has participated as a Napoleon Hill Foundation Legacy Mastermind speaker and served on the Board of Directors and Governors for the Wayne Huizenga School of Entrepreneurs at Nova Southeastern University. Furthermore, his insights have been featured in publications such as Success Magazine, Selling Power Magazine, Sales Management Magazine, and M.A. Success.

Tactical Training for Immediate Impact

A hallmark of Periu’s methodology is its focus on immediate execution. Whether participants need to rescue a struggling sales pipeline, transition smoothly from management into leadership, or finalize a difficult transaction, his coaching and training initiatives address authentic business obstacles.

His events combine business frameworks with personal anecdotes and motivational concepts, tackling topics ranging from overcoming pushback to hosting productive meetings. Through interactive workshops, seminars, and individualized mentoring, he collaborates directly with professionals to draft customized strategies suited to their specific objectives.

Endorsements from Industry Icons

Periu’s framework has earned the backing of several towering figures in leadership and sales:

John C. Maxwell praised From Management to Leadership as an essential asset for navigating a shifting commercial landscape.

praised From Management to Leadership as an essential asset for navigating a shifting commercial landscape. Brian Tracy commended Periu’s deep grasp of the sales cycle, noting it stems from real experience as a high-performing agent and manager.

commended Periu’s deep grasp of the sales cycle, noting it stems from real experience as a high-performing agent and manager. Zig Ziglar lauded him as an authentic success story whose tenets help individuals and enterprises reach elevated outcomes.

lauded him as an authentic success story whose tenets help individuals and enterprises reach elevated outcomes. Tom Hopkins recognized his dedication to formulating effective sales tactics and upgrading professional capabilities.

Translating Potential Into Performance

Today, Periu continues to engage audiences through motivational presentations, workshops, published texts, coaching tracks, and business planning tools. His core philosophy remains unchanged: success is an ongoing voyage driven by consistent preparation, discipline, and passion rather than a static endpoint. For anyone striving to scale a enterprise, optimize team output, or finalize more contracts, Periu’s body of work offers a proven bridge between ambition and execution.