Selecting the Right Debt Product for Property Portfolios

Securing the right financing structure for a real estate investment is just as important as finding the property itself. A well-considered debt strategy directly impacts monthly cash flow, overall risk exposure, and long-term financial returns. Brian Jahanbin, founder and CEO of Maxim Lending (NMLS #166917), brings over two decades of mortgage experience and has overseen more than $2 billion in funded transactions. Throughout his career, he has observed that rigid, one-size-fits-all financing rarely serves borrowers well. Instead, borrowing must be carefully tailored to individual objectives, holding periods, and exit strategies, with one of the most vital decisions being the choice between a fixed-rate mortgage and an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM).

The Predictability of Fixed-Rate Loans

A fixed-rate mortgage locks in a single interest rate for the entire life of the loan, usually spanning 15 or 30 years. Because the rate stays constant, the principal and interest components of the monthly payment remain entirely predictable. This stability is highly attractive to investors who plan to hold an asset long-term and need certainty regarding monthly operating outlays. Fixed-rate debt is an effective vehicle for building a rental portfolio, as reliable payments simplify cash flow forecasting and expense management. Additionally, a fixed rate protects against rising interest rate environments and removes any dependence on a future sale or refinance.

The Strategic Advantages of Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Conversely, an ARM provides an initial fixed introductory rate for a set period—such as three, five, seven, or ten years—before shifting to adjustments based on market indexes and lender margins. Because many investors do not keep assets for decades, opting instead to flip properties or execute value-add improvements before exiting within a few years, an ARM often aligns closely with short investment lifespans.

Because ARMs typically offer lower starting rates than comparable fixed-rate loans, they can improve monthly cash flow during the early holding phase. Small variations in interest rates can significantly affect property economics, especially for portfolios operating on narrow margins or managing multiple units. Even so, Jahanbin stresses that borrowers must look beyond the initial teaser rate. They need to evaluate adjustment schedules, frequency, caps, and potential refinancing constraints if market conditions shift.

Aligning Financing with Timelines

At Maxim Lending, the debt selection process starts by evaluating core client goals, including expected ownership duration, planned renovations, income generation, and exit strategies. The firm models various scenarios—such as contrasting a five-year ARM against a 30-year fixed loan—to clarify differences in monthly payments, total interest expenses, cash flow, and breakeven horizons. To balance stability and short-term savings, some investors build diversified portfolio approaches, utilizing fixed-rate financing for long-term rentals and adjustable-rate products for short-term ventures.

Ultimately, Jahanbin advises that financing should be integrated directly into the core investment plan rather than treated as a routine administrative step. Whether selecting the flexibility of an ARM or the predictability of a fixed-rate mortgage, the decision must rest on a rigorous analysis of numbers, timelines, and risk parameters.