Solving Alternative Financing Bottlenecks With Automated Workflows

The alternative business funding landscape continues to serve as an indispensable financial resource for entrepreneurs shut out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the broader brokerage space remains plagued by fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting bottlenecks, and communication breakdowns. Recognizing these structural roadblocks as a prime market opportunity, Ali Jozani founded The Funded Method under the umbrella of JZNI Holdings LLC.

As an AI-native training platform, The Funded Method is tailored for newcomers entering the alternative funding sector. The curriculum bridges traditional underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows designed to simplify everything from client intake and lender matchmaking to application submissions and automated follow-ups.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Brokerage Leadership

Jozani’s path into the financial industry diverged sharply from conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced the typical immigrant pressure to pursue law or medicine, initially undertaking pre-med studies. However, two early entrepreneurial ventures shifted his career trajectory entirely.

His first endeavor involved launching an Amazon FBA business that ultimately failed. Following that setback, he achieved significant returns trading digital assets before incurring substantial losses on those positions. These early challenges cemented a vital operational principle: while speculation might produce short-term gains, lasting enterprises demand disciplined, repeatable frameworks.

Building on those lessons, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally navigated roughly 95% of the firm’s overall deal flow, onboarded and coached more than 200 remote sales professionals, established the internal underwriting department, and forged direct connections with over 200 individual lenders.

This deep immersion provided him with practical mastery over a broad spectrum of financial instruments, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only half the battle; a successful broker must also identify which funders favor specific business profiles, comprehend risk assessment strategies, and keep paperwork flowing smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Industry’s Automation Gap

That extensive frontline experience directly sparked the development of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding represents one of the final frontiers in modern finance where essential tasks remain stubbornly manual. Brokers routinely analyze bank statements by hand, submit applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a piece of paperwork fell through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The enterprise was designed to close that operational deficit without removing the human broker’s analytical oversight. The core offering centers on a 12-week program that teaches foundational underwriting principles before integrating an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a company, decode funder guidelines, manage intakes, execute submissions, nurture lender relationships, and automate follow-up sequences.

The sequencing of the curriculum is strictly intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should never deploy artificial intelligence tools without first mastering the underlying mechanics governing the decisions those technologies support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the objective is to empower new brokers to land their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, cutting through months of costly trial-and-error.

Prioritizing Infrastructure Over Sales Hype

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on reliable systems rather than aggressive sales pitches. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the intensive cohort, The Funded Method offers self-paced educational resources and releases complimentary industry publications, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual guide meant to introduce newcomers to the evolving technologies, financial instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the marketplace.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform financial services, Jozani’s model offers a practical playbook: automate routine administrative burdens, preserve human judgment, and train operators well enough to catch potential errors in automated outputs.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry point into an industry historically characterized by informal networks, expensive missteps, and years of grueling operational trial.