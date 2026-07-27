Streamlining Commercial Brokerages With Artificial Intelligence and Structured Training

Alternative business funding remains an essential lifeline for entrepreneurs who fall outside traditional banking parameters. Yet, the broader brokerage ecosystem continues to struggle with persistent structural friction, including fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting bottlenecks, and inconsistent communication channels. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, recognized these inefficiencies not just as industry hurdles, but as an opportunity to reshape the sector.

Operating under JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method is an AI-native training program created for individuals entering the alternative business funding market. The curriculum blends traditional underwriting instruction with modern, tech-enabled workflows designed to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application routing, and automated follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Expectations to Financial Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial sector developed far outside conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced typical immigrant pressures to pursue medicine or law, initially following pre-med coursework. However, two distinct business ventures ultimately altered his trajectory.

He first launched an Amazon FBA venture that failed to generate sustained traction. Following that, he achieved significant returns trading digital assets before experiencing substantial drawdowns on that position. These early trials reinforced a central philosophy that would guide his subsequent career: while speculation can produce short-term gains, durable enterprises require disciplined operational frameworks.

Jozani subsequently spent more than five years leading operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally managed roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and trained over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting team, and established direct relationships with more than 200 distinct lenders.

Through this immersive work, he gained direct exposure to a wide spectrum of financial products, such as merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only part of the equation; a successful broker must also discern which funders favor specific business profiles, comprehend how individual lenders analyze risk, and maintain momentum through the paperwork pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Overcoming the Alternative Finance Automation Gap

That extensive frontline experience directly inspired the launch of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding is one of the final sectors in modern finance where crucial administrative tasks remain overwhelmingly manual. Brokers regularly audit bank statements by hand, submit applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a piece of paperwork fell through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was established to close that operational deficit without removing human critical thinking from the equation. The enterprise centers on a 12-week program introducing foundational underwriting principles before layering in an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a company, decipher funder guidelines, manage intake, execute submissions, nurture lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The curriculum order is strictly intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should never deploy artificial intelligence tools without first understanding the underlying mechanics of the decisions those tools support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the program aims to help new brokers secure their first funded deal within roughly 90 days, bypassing the traditional months of trial-and-error learning.

Process Over High-Pressure Sales

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Beyond the core cohort program, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning tools and publishes complimentary industry guides, including The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual resource created to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial services landscape, Jozani’s framework offers a pragmatic blueprint for adoption: automate repetitive administrative duties, maintain stringent human oversight, and train operators well enough to identify when automated tools require correction.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has traditionally relied on informal networks, expensive missteps, and years of grueling operational exposure.