The EverForward portfolio manager’s Forbes Councils essay distinguishes durable process from isolated periods of strong performance.

A strong result can attract attention, but it does not by itself establish sustainable alpha. Brian Ferdinand makes that distinction explicit in a May 2026 Forbes Councils essay, arguing that true alpha is defined by persistence rather than an isolated stretch of outperformance.

The distinction is especially relevant to a first-year comeback. EverForward reports a 40%-plus result in Ferdinand’s first year back trading global equities. The result is company-reported, unaudited and not independently verified. It can be cited as a firm-supplied performance figure, but not as evidence that the outcome is durable or repeatable.

Ferdinand’s essay places the emphasis elsewhere: on systematic trading, consistent execution and the ability to apply a framework across changing market conditions. That shifts attention from the size of one result toward the quality of the decisions, risk limits and review practices that produced it.

EverForward describes its infrastructure in similar terms. The firm says it uses systematic opportunity assessment, risk-adjusted position sizing, portfolio coordination and continuous monitoring. Its official site also says Ferdinand directs trading strategies while overseeing portfolio construction, exposure and performance analysis.

This process-first framing does not make performance irrelevant. It makes the time horizon more demanding. Persistence can only be assessed through additional periods, different volatility environments and transparent comparisons between return and risk. A first-year number is the beginning of that evidence, not the conclusion.

For Ferdinand, the Forbes Councils publication record provides a public statement of the standards by which EverForward wants to be understood. Systems, discipline, liquidity awareness and restraint appear repeatedly across his essays. Whether those principles translate into sustainable alpha will require a longer record, but they establish a clear benchmark for evaluating the firm’s next phase. That benchmark should include return persistence, drawdown context and evidence that the same controls remain in place when conditions become less favorable.

Linked sources

• Forbes Councils — The Discipline Behind Sustainable Alpha: Why Systematic Trading Still Wins

• Forbes Business Development Council — Brian Ferdinand author archive

• EverForward official site

Branded-content/performance note: This contributor-style feature was prepared from company materials and Forbes Councils pages; EverForward’s 40%-plus figure is company-reported, unaudited and not independently verified, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

EverForward Trading — Proprietary Trading Disclosure

EverForward Trading (“EverForward”) is a private proprietary trading firm that trades only its own capital. EverForward does not accept, manage, or trade funds or accounts for customers, clients, or the public, and does not operate a public investment fund or managed-account business.

Brian Ferdinand manages EverForward’s proprietary-capital portfolio solely for EverForward’s own account. References to his role as a Manager, Trader, or Portfolio Manager relate exclusively to EverForward’s internal proprietary trading activities. He does not manage customer or client accounts through EverForward.

EverForward does not provide investment advice, brokerage, portfolio management, copy trading, trading signals, funded-trader programs, or similar services to the public. All trading strategies, systems, algorithms, and methodologies are proprietary, internal to EverForward, and are not offered, licensed, or made available to third parties.