Tackling Modern Cloud Constraints With Workload-Specific Security and Sovereignty

Modern enterprises, government bodies, and financial institutions frequently struggle to leverage artificial intelligence without sacrificing compliance, data security, or direct control. Mark Hannah, creator and founder of NexQloud Technologies, tackles these operational hurdles by restructuring cloud architecture around the distinct requirements of individual workloads.

With a technical background spanning nearly thirty years, Hannah has worked extensively across distributed cloud computing, algorithmic trading systems, and medical imaging technology. He began coding at age eleven, later designing medical imaging tools at SunGard and building complex financial platforms before founding Rydeum Technologies, a custom software agency that sources elite engineering talent.

While developing client solutions at Rydeum, Hannah repeatedly encountered the limitations of legacy cloud providers. These traditional environments often proved costly, inflexible, and physically distant from end users, while making it difficult to enforce zero-trust security and confidential computing at the individual workload level without abandoning standard Kubernetes compatibility.

From Rydeum Incubator to NexQloud

Rather than continuously circumventing these infrastructure bottlenecks, Hannah utilized Rydeum as an incubator to develop NexQloud Technologies. This distributed platform routes workloads to their most efficient execution environments, merging multi-cloud routing, edge computing, confidential computing, and zero-trust policies while maintaining standard Kubernetes support.

By bypassing the restrictions of centralized models and single-vendor lock-in, the platform empowers organizations to choose precise security models and geographic placements for every task. This design helps enterprises trim latency, control mounting cloud expenditures, and protect sensitive artificial intelligence applications.

Core Platform Offerings

Sealed: Built for running confidential AI models utilizing sensitive or strictly regulated data. It safeguards workloads and produces verifiable proof of system operations to support auditing, compliance, and governance, offering critical value for the financial, defense, healthcare, and government sectors where raw data must remain protected.

Built for running confidential AI models utilizing sensitive or strictly regulated data. It safeguards workloads and produces verifiable proof of system operations to support auditing, compliance, and governance, offering critical value for the financial, defense, healthcare, and government sectors where raw data must remain protected. Sovereign: Prioritizes operational control and data residency. It helps entities adhere to strict national and local mandates regarding jurisdictional authority, data storage, and access permissions.

Prioritizes operational control and data residency. It helps entities adhere to strict national and local mandates regarding jurisdictional authority, data storage, and access permissions. Qlarity: A multi-cloud FinOps tool designed to tame cloud financial complexity. It assists organizations working across multiple providers with monitoring expenditures, allocating costs, and ensuring that workloads execute efficiently. Qlarity has earned an Awardable assessment through the U.S. Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds marketplace.

Patents and Compliance Standards

NexQloud’s infrastructure and security breakthroughs are supported by nine United States Patent and Trademark Office filings. Furthermore, the organization has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, with its complete trust and compliance records accessible for review via its online trust center.

For Hannah, NexQloud represents the synthesis of decades spent solving complex engineering problems across demanding sectors. Instead of treating latency, security, cost control, and sovereignty as separate challenges, the company addresses them through a cohesive distributed-cloud framework designed to intelligently secure and route workloads across multiple clouds, sovereign borders, and edge environments.