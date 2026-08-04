A 580 with $40K a month in deposits beats a 750 with empty accounts. Every time. Business lending doesn’t run on the score you’ve been told to obsess over, it runs on cash flow: daily deposits, average balance, negative days. That’s the real underwriting.

Think credit score still wins? Make your case in the comments. And comment STACK for the free 2026 breakdown of how this industry actually works.A 580 with $40K a month in deposits beats a 750 with empty accounts. Every time. Business lending doesn’t run on the score you’ve been told to obsess over, it runs on cash flow: daily deposits, average balance, negative days. That’s the real underwriting.

Think credit score still wins? Make your case in the comments. And comment STACK for the free 2026 breakdown of how this industry actually works.