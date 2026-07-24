Transforming Alternative Business Financing Through Artificial Intelligence and Structured Education

The alternative business funding landscape provides an essential lifeline for entrepreneurs who require capital outside the bounds of traditional banking. Despite this vital role, the brokerage ecosystem frequently struggles with fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting processes, and inconsistent communication channels. Recognizing these enduring bottlenecks as both an industry hurdle and a strategic venture opportunity, Ali Jozani established The Funded Method under JZNI Holdings LLC.

Designed as an AI-native training program for newcomers to the alternative funding sector, the initiative integrates classic underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows. These workflows are built to simplify client intake, lender matchmaking, application submissions, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Expectations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s entry into the financial services sector departed from conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he experienced the typical immigrant pressure to pursue law or medicine, initially undertaking pre-med coursework. However, two distinct entrepreneurial ventures redirected his career trajectory.

First, he launched an Amazon FBA venture that ultimately failed. Next, he achieved substantial returns trading digital assets before experiencing significant losses on that position as well. These early setbacks instilled a central lesson that would guide his later enterprises: while speculation may generate short-term gains, sustainable businesses demand disciplined operational frameworks.

Following those ventures, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally handled approximately 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting division, and cultivated direct relationships with more than 200 individual lenders.

Through this hands-on experience, he gained deep familiarity with a wide array of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only a fraction of the challenge; successful brokers must also identify which funders favor specific business profiles, comprehend how individual lenders evaluate risk, and keep paperwork flowing efficiently through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Industry’s Automation Gap

That extensive frontline experience served as the catalyst for The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where critical tasks are still executed largely by hand. Brokers routinely evaluate bank statements manually, forward applications to lenders individually, and watch viable transactions collapse simply because a necessary document was overlooked.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was founded to address that operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical thinking from the process. The core offering is a 12-week program that introduces fundamental underwriting principles before layering in an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to appraise a company, decode funder requirements, manage intakes, navigate submissions, cultivate lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The sequencing of the curriculum is intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence tools without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those technologies support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the objective is to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, avoiding months of costly trial-and-error.

Prioritizing Systems Over Aggressive Sales Tactics

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Alongside its cohort-based training, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to acquaint newcomers with the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial industry, Jozani’s framework offers a practical model for adoption: automate routine administrative duties, maintain rigorous human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to detect when automated systems might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry point into a sector that has historically depended on informal networks, expensive mistakes, and years of grueling operational exposure.