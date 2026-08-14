Unlocking Earned Media: Shazir Mucklai on Making Public Relations Accessible to Everyone

Securing earned media coverage has historically been an exclusive domain reserved for large enterprises, high-profile celebrities, and well-funded public relations firms. Shazir Mucklai, chief executive officer of Imperium AI, is working to change that dynamic by advocating for open access to media visibility for everyday individuals.

The foundational principle guiding Mucklai’s work is straightforward: individuals should be able to share what matters to them and secure news features without incurring financial costs.

To turn this vision into reality, Imperium AI combines social posting capabilities, artificial intelligence-driven content generation, and media distribution channels into a unified platform. This integrated system allows users to share updates about their professional milestones, business ventures, personal achievements, conceptual ideas, or day-to-day operations, effectively turning routine social updates into content capable of reaching a broader audience.

Mucklai points out that digital visibility is increasingly critical as employers, consumers, investors, and the general public increasingly rely on online research before making key decisions.

“Everyone has a story,” Mucklai states, underscoring the importance of streamlining the storytelling process to improve discoverability for all users.

Rather than relying solely on traditional algorithms, vanity metrics, or high follower counts, Imperium AI seeks to help users build a more substantial and lasting online footprint.

Ultimately, Mucklai believes the future of social media moves beyond simply generating high volumes of content. Instead, it focuses on amplifying the reach of every single update through a continuous framework: post, get featured, and get discovered.