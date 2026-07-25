Upgrading Alternative Funding Operations With Intelligent Systems

The alternative business funding ecosystem offers a vital alternative to traditional banking for entrepreneurs seeking capital, but the sector continues to battle significant structural friction. Fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication channels frequently disrupt deals. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, identifies these persistent inefficiencies not just as industry bottlenecks, but as an opportunity for modernization.

Operating under JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method is an AI-native training platform created for individuals entering the alternative business funding market. The program combines traditional underwriting education with contemporary, tech-driven workflows to simplify client intake, lender matchmaking, application routing, and follow-up communication.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s entry into finance diverged from conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced standard familial pressure to pursue a career in law or medicine, initially undertaking pre-med coursework. However, two distinct early business ventures redirected his career path.

His first endeavor was an Amazon FBA venture that ultimately failed. Following that, he generated substantial returns trading digital assets before incurring significant losses on that position as well. These early hurdles imparted a lasting lesson: while speculative trading may provide short-term gains, viable businesses demand disciplined operational processes.

In the wake of those ventures, Jozani spent more than five years directing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. During that period, he personally managed roughly 95% of the firm’s overall deal flow, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and established direct relationships with more than 200 separate lenders.

Through this immersive work, he acquired direct exposure to a wide array of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he recognized that understanding financial products was only part of the equation; successful brokers must also identify which funders favor specific business profiles, comprehend how individual lenders analyze risk, and ensure paperwork flows smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Operational Gap

That extensive field experience directly inspired the establishment of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where critical administrative tasks are executed almost entirely by hand. Brokers routinely evaluate bank statements manually, forward applications to lenders individually, and watch viable transactions collapse simply because a required file was overlooked.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was formed to address this operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical thinking from the equation. The business centers on a 12-week program that introduces foundational underwriting principles before layering in an AI-powered operational framework. Participants learn how to appraise a company, decode funder expectations, coordinate intakes, handle submissions, cultivate lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The curriculum follows a deliberate sequence. Jozani maintains that brokers must grasp the core mechanics of funding decisions before deploying artificial intelligence tools.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the objective is to help new brokers secure their first funded deal within roughly 90 days, avoiding months of trial-and-error learning.

Prioritizing Infrastructure Over Aggressive Sales

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the cohort initiative, The Funded Method offers self-paced educational resources and releases complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the current market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s model offers a practical blueprint for implementation: automate routine administrative tasks, maintain human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to evaluate the accuracy of automated tools.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically depended on informal networks, costly errors, and years of grueling operational exposure.