Alternative business funding is on pace to reach $105 billion by 2029

The US alternative business funding market is projected to reach roughly $70 billion in 2026, according to first quarter industry data, and current projections put it on track for $105 billion by 2029. That is roughly 50 percent growth in three years for a market most business owners still cannot name.

The growth is not a mystery. It is the sum of four forces that have been building for a decade.

The first is bank retrenchment. Traditional banks keep tightening small business credit, and each round of tightening pushes another wave of healthy businesses toward revenue-based products. The second is speed. Owners who can open a payroll account from a phone in ten minutes no longer accept a six week wait for a working capital decision. They expect answers in days, and increasingly get them in hours.

The third force is AI underwriting. Automated statement reads let funders parse months of banking activity in minutes and price risk in hours, which collapsed both the cost and the timeline of a funding decision. The fourth is the revenue-based model itself. Funding against deposits rather than collateral or a credit score opened the market to millions of thin-credit but cash-healthy businesses that banks were never built to serve.

What makes the projection notable is what sits underneath it. A $105 billion market needs infrastructure: underwriters, funders, servicing platforms, and the broker layer that connects business owners to capital. That layer is still small relative to the market it serves, which is why the industry keeps absorbing career switchers and commissioned sales talent faster than it can train them.

For business owners, the takeaway is simple. The place they are most likely to be approved in 2026 is no longer the branch on the corner. For anyone watching the market from the outside, the takeaway is bigger: alternative business funding stopped being a niche years ago, and the numbers now say so out loud.

The Funded Method publishes a free interactive breakdown of how this market works and how deals actually get funded, available at thefundedmethod.com/broker-stack.