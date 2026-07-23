Choosing Between Fixed and Adjustable-Rate Loans for Property Portfolios

When investing in real estate, the way a property is financed is just as important as the asset itself. According to Brian Jahanbin, founder and CEO of Maxim Lending (NMLS #166917), financing choices directly shape monthly cash flow, risk profiles, and ultimate returns. Drawing on more than 20 years of mortgage experience and over $2 billion in funded transactions, Jahanbin notes that cookie-cutter strategies rarely work. Instead, financing must align with a borrower’s specific goals, target holding periods, and exit plans. A primary decision in this process is choosing between a fixed-rate mortgage and an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM).

The Predictability of Fixed-Rate Loans

Fixed-rate mortgages maintain a single interest rate throughout the entire loan term, usually 15 or 30 years. This consistency keeps the principal and interest payment stable month after month. Investors focusing on long-term rental portfolios often favor this option because predictable outlays make cash flow forecasting and expense management much easier. Additionally, a fixed-rate structure shields investors from future interest rate hikes and removes the pressure of needing to refinance or sell by a specific deadline.

Leveraging Adjustable-Rate Mortgages

Conversely, an ARM starts with a lower introductory fixed rate for a set period—such as three, five, seven, or ten years—before adjusting according to market indexes and lender margins. Because many real estate investors do not hold properties for decades, ARMs can be a strategic fit. For instance, individuals who plan to renovate and flip properties or execute value-add strategies before exiting within a few years often match their financing to that timeline.

The lower initial rates of ARMs can boost monthly cash flow early in the investment lifecycle, which matters greatly for projects operating on tight margins or involving multi-unit properties. Even slight rate shifts can alter a property’s profitability. However, Jahanbin stresses that borrowers must look beyond the initial teaser rate. Investors need to understand when adjustments begin, the frequency of changes, and the caps governing maximum increases, all while preparing for situations where refinancing might prove difficult.

Aligning Financing with Investment Timelines

Maxim Lending approaches the financing process by evaluating client goals, including intended ownership duration, renovation schedules, income potential, and exit routes. The team runs comparative models—such as contrasting a five-year ARM with a 30-year fixed loan—to illustrate variances in monthly payments, total interest costs, cash flow, and breakeven points. Some investors employ a mixed portfolio strategy, using fixed-rate financing for long-term buy-and-hold rentals while deploying ARMs for shorter-term projects to optimize both stability and upfront savings.

Ultimately, Jahanbin advises that financing should form an integral part of the overall investment strategy rather than serving as a mere afterthought. Whether selecting the flexibility of an ARM or the steady predictability of a fixed-rate loan, the decision must rest on a careful evaluation of timelines, financial figures, and associated risks.