Inside Ali Jozani’s Blueprint for Modernizing Alternative Funding Through Automation

The alternative business funding ecosystem has long provided a crucial lifeline for entrepreneurs navigating traditional banking barriers. Yet, the broader brokerage market often struggles with fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication channels. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, identifies these persistent inefficiencies not merely as industry hurdles, but as opportunities for operational evolution.

Operated via JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method functions as an AI-native training program created to support newcomers entering the alternative funding sector. By blending traditional underwriting education with modern, tech-enabled workflows, the curriculum seeks to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application submissions, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial sector developed far outside conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he initially faced family expectations to pursue medicine or law, leading him to enroll in pre-med coursework. However, a pair of early entrepreneurial ventures ultimately shifted his direction.

First, an Amazon FBA venture he launched ended in failure. Next, he achieved notable early returns trading digital assets before experiencing substantial losses on that position as well. These early hurdles imparted a definitive lesson that would guide his later enterprises: while speculation might deliver short-term gains, sustainable businesses demand disciplined operational frameworks.

Following those experiences, Jozani spent over five years managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he oversaw approximately 95% of the firm’s overall deal flow, onboarded and coached more than 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting division, and established direct relationships with over 200 individual lenders.

This hands-on exposure provided deep familiarity with various financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products was only part of the equation; successful brokers must also identify which funders are likely to approve specific businesses, understand how individual lenders evaluate risk, and keep paperwork moving smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Bridging the Industry’s Automation Gap

That extensive field experience directly inspired the establishment of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final frontiers in modern finance where core administrative tasks are still performed heavily by hand. Brokers routinely review bank statements manually, push applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a required document fell through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The enterprise was designed to bridge that operational gap without removing the human broker’s critical thinking from the process. The core offering is a 12-week program teaching foundational underwriting principles before layering in an AI-driven operational stack. Enrollees learn how to evaluate a company, decode funder requirements, coordinate intakes, handle submissions, cultivate lender relationships, and automate follow-ups.

The sequencing of this curriculum is intentional. Jozani strongly maintains that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence tools without first understanding the foundational mechanics of the financial decisions those tools support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the objective is to help new brokers secure their initial funded transaction within roughly 90 days, bypassing months of trial-and-error learning.

Prioritizing Systems Over Sales Tactics

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in the funding brokerage space depends on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the main cohort initiative, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing intended to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s framework provides a practical blueprint for implementation: automate routine administrative tasks, safeguard human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to spot when automated tools might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani aims to build a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically depended on informal connections, costly missteps, and years of grueling operational exposure.