How Tech-Driven Workflows Are Reshaping Alternative Funding

The alternative business funding ecosystem offers a vital alternative for entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the broader brokerage market has long struggled with manual underwriting procedures, fragmented lender networks, and inconsistent communication pathways. Recognizing these persistent inefficiencies as both an industry obstacle and a market opportunity, Ali Jozani established The Funded Method through JZNI Holdings LLC.

Operating as an AI-native training program, The Funded Method is designed for newcomers entering the alternative business funding sector. The curriculum pairs foundational underwriting education with tech-enabled workflows created to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application routing, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial sector developed away from conventional trajectories. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he faced standard immigrant expectations to pursue law or medicine, initially registering for pre-med coursework. However, two distinct business ventures altered his trajectory.

His first endeavor was an Amazon FBA enterprise that ultimately failed. Next, he generated significant returns trading digital assets before incurring substantial losses on that position as well. These early setbacks reinforced a central lesson that would guide his later enterprises: while speculation might deliver short-term gains, resilient businesses depend on disciplined operational structures.

In the wake of those projects, Jozani spent more than five years directing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. During that tenure, he managed roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and mentored more than 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and cultivated direct connections with over 200 distinct lenders.

Through this immersive work, he acquired practical fluency across a wide array of financial products, including business lines of credit, merchant cash advances, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only a fraction of the challenge; a successful broker must also identify which funders favor specific business profiles, comprehend how individual lenders measure risk, and keep paperwork flowing efficiently through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani pointed out. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Automation Gap

That extensive field background inspired the launch of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where core duties rely heavily on manual labor. Brokers routinely analyze bank statements by hand, dispatch applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a required file was overlooked.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani remarked. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The enterprise was formed to close that operational gap without stripping critical human judgment out of the process. The core offering is a 12-week program that introduces fundamental underwriting principles before integrating an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a company, understand funder guidelines, organize intakes, execute submissions, build lender relationships, and automate follow-up communications.

The sequence of the curriculum is intentional. Jozani maintains firmly that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence applications without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those technologies support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he noted. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the aim is to help new brokers achieve their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, bypassing months of trial-and-error training.

Prioritizing Systems Over Sales Pitching

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage relies on repeatable systems rather than aggressive sales tactics. « Every broker fails the same way, » he stated. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to the cohort program, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning tools and publishes complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual resource intended to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financing vehicles, lenders, and operating systems shaping the marketplace.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s model offers a practical template for adoption: automate routine administrative tasks, preserve human oversight, and train operators deeply enough to recognize when automated solutions might be incorrect.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured entry point into a market that has historically depended on informal networks, expensive errors, and years of demanding operational exposure.