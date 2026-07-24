Ellen Colcord Channels Spirituality and Ancient Tradition in « Army of Beings »

A quiet Greenwich Village studio serves as the birthplace for a captivating ceramic series currently turning heads in the contemporary art world. Created by New York-based artist Ellen Colcord, the collection—titled “Army of Beings”—bridges the traditional medium of clay with deep human spirituality.

Intuitive Creation and the Memory of Touch

Infused with both ancient and modern aesthetics, Colcord’s mystical sculptures carry a profound symbolic weight. Rather than relying on rigid planning, she employs a rapid, intuitive method known as “spontaneous meditation,” which values immediate expression over careful calculation.

In this workflow, clay acts as an active collaborator, capturing the “memory of touch” to preserve fleeting moments of subconscious thought with raw sincerity. Rather than viewing her finished works merely as objects she builds, Colcord treats them as independent “visitors” that she simultaneously guides and follows.

An Artistic and Spiritual Evolution

This spiritually driven body of work has roots in a pivotal 1988 career change, when Colcord walked away from a successful New York City design position to pursue fine art full-time. That leap initiated a far-reaching academic and creative exploration spanning several continents:

Italian Inspiration: During her time in Siena, Italy, she studied the 13th-century master Duccio di Buoninsegna, finding inspiration in the spiritual “golden sphere” motif found within his art. She further honed her craft at the Academia di Belle Arte in Urbino.

During her time in Siena, Italy, she studied the 13th-century master Duccio di Buoninsegna, finding inspiration in the spiritual “golden sphere” motif found within his art. She further honed her craft at the Academia di Belle Arte in Urbino. Academic Background: Her formal training includes a Master’s degree in Studio Art from New York University and a Master’s in Art and Religion from Yale University Divinity School.

Gateways to the Sacred

While Colcord explores multiple disciplines—ranging from collage and books to film—clay continues to be her primary instrument for visceral, direct communication.

As modern art investigates themes of profound meaning and material boundaries, the “Army of Beings” stands out as a noteworthy addition. These ceramic figures prompt quiet contemplation, acting as tangible portals to heavenly realms and reflecting humanity’s timeless search for the sacred.