Streamlining Alternative Capital Brokerage Through Intelligent Automation and Education

The alternative business funding landscape offers an essential lifeline for entrepreneurs who fall outside traditional banking channels, yet the industry continues to struggle with manual underwriting procedures, fragmented lender networks, and inconsistent communication pathways. Ali Jozani, founder of The Funded Method, identifies these persistent hurdles as both a major operational bottleneck and an opportunity for structured innovation.

Operated through JZNI Holdings LLC, The Funded Method functions as an artificial intelligence-native training program created for individuals entering the alternative business funding sector. The curriculum blends traditional underwriting principles with modern, tech-enabled workflows designed to optimize client intake, lender matchmaking, application routing, and follow-up sequences.

From Pre-Med Aspirations to Funder Operations

Jozani’s path into the financial industry diverged significantly from conventional expectations. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States as a child, he faced typical familial pressures to pursue a career in law or medicine, initially registering for pre-med coursework. However, two distinct entrepreneurial pursuits ultimately shifted his professional direction.

First, he established an Amazon FBA venture that did not succeed. Afterward, he achieved notable returns in digital asset trading before sustaining heavy losses on that position. These early trials reinforced a vital lesson that shaped his subsequent ventures: while speculation might deliver short-term gains, resilient businesses demand disciplined operational systems.

In the years that followed, Jozani spent more than half a decade managing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he personally directed approximately 95% of the firm’s total deal volume, onboarded and coached over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and forged direct connections with more than 200 individual lenders.

Through this immersive experience, he acquired practical familiarity across a broad array of financial products, including merchant cash advances, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration loans, home equity lines of credit, and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he recognized that mastering financial products represents only part of the equation; successful brokers must also understand which funders favor specific business profiles, how individual lenders evaluate risk, and how to keep paperwork moving fluidly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Bridging the Operational Gap

That extensive field exposure served as the catalyst for The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding remains one of the final sectors in modern finance where core administrative tasks are performed almost entirely by hand. Brokers frequently evaluate bank statements manually, transmit applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable transactions collapse simply because a required file slipped through the cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The enterprise was built to close that operational deficit without removing human critical thinking from the equation. The program centers on a 12-week course that introduces foundational underwriting concepts prior to integrating an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a business enterprise, interpret funder criteria, manage intakes, direct submissions, build lender networks, and automate follow-ups.

The sequencing of the curriculum is intentional. Jozani maintains that brokers should not deploy artificial intelligence solutions without first mastering the underlying mechanics of the decisions those tools facilitate.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

Ultimately, the program aims to help new brokers secure their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, bypassing months of costly trial-and-error.

Systems Over Sales Tactics

Jozani also emphasizes that long-term success in funding brokerage relies on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Beyond the primary cohort initiative, The Funded Method offers self-paced educational resources and releases complimentary industry guides, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual briefing designed to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financial instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s framework provides a practical blueprint for implementation: automate routine administrative burdens, preserve human oversight, and train operators thoroughly enough to identify when automated systems might be mistaken.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to create a structured entry corridor into an industry that has historically depended on informal networks, expensive mistakes, and years of grueling operational exposure.