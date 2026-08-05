Equities remain central to Brian Ferdinand’s comeback, but the firm’s public framework also watches derivatives, rates, currencies and macro signals.

Trading global equities rarely means watching stocks in isolation. Price action moves with currencies, interest rates, options markets, liquidity and capital flows between regions. Brian Ferdinand’s return through EverForward Trading is built around that connected view, with equities as a primary arena and other instruments serving as sources of information, exposure or protection.

EverForward’s website describes a multi-asset scope that includes equities and derivatives, fixed income and currencies. A company-issued performance announcement also referenced equities, options and macro-driven positions. Together, those descriptions suggest a process that looks across markets before deciding where a trade belongs and how much capital it should receive.

The geographic rhythm matters as much as the instrument list. London offers a vantage point on European sessions and the handoff into North American trading, while Las Vegas anchors the firm’s listed U.S. presence. Ferdinand has also spent time engaging with financial and business audiences in Florida, although the firm does not identify Florida as an official office.

EverForward reports a gain of more than 40% during Ferdinand’s first year back trading global equities. The number is company-reported and unaudited, and no public breakdown shows how much came from individual markets, sectors or instruments. It refers to the first year of his return, not a claim about a completed calendar year.

The more instructive part of the global approach is coordination. A stock position may look attractive on company fundamentals but less compelling if currency pressure, crowded positioning or thin liquidity changes its risk profile. Derivatives can alter downside exposure, while cross-market signals can help determine whether an opportunity is isolated or part of a broader regime.

That does not require constant activity. A global mandate expands the opportunity set, but it also increases the number of signals that must be filtered. EverForward’s stated emphasis on systematic assessment, risk-adjusted sizing and portfolio-level coordination points toward a selective model: more markets to observe, but a high threshold for committing capital.

Linked sources

• EverForward Trading official website

• ACCESS Newswire release on Ferdinand’s early-2026 performance

• How data and discipline are reshaping modern investing

Branded-content and performance note: This feature includes company descriptions and an unaudited, company-reported return that has not been independently verified.

EverForward Trading — Proprietary Trading Disclosure

EverForward Trading (“EverForward”) is a private proprietary trading firm that trades only its own capital. EverForward does not accept, manage, or trade funds or accounts for customers, clients, or the public, and does not operate a public investment fund or managed-account business.

Brian Ferdinand manages EverForward’s proprietary-capital portfolio solely for EverForward’s own account. References to his role as a Manager, Trader, or Portfolio Manager relate exclusively to EverForward’s internal proprietary trading activities. He does not manage customer or client accounts through EverForward.

EverForward does not provide investment advice, brokerage, portfolio management, copy trading, trading signals, funded-trader programs, or similar services to the public. All trading strategies, systems, algorithms, and methodologies are proprietary, internal to EverForward, and are not offered, licensed, or made available to third parties.