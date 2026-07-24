Redefining Alternative Lending Through Intelligent Workflows and Training

The alternative business funding ecosystem has long served as a vital safety net for entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the day-to-day operations of brokerage firms often remain bogged down by manual underwriting procedures, fragmented lender networks, and disconnected communication paths. Recognizing these enduring obstacles as both an industry bottleneck and a commercial opening, founder Ali Jozani established The Funded Method under JZNI Holdings LLC.

Positioned as an AI-native training platform, The Funded Method guides newcomers through the intricacies of the alternative funding space. Its curriculum combines foundational underwriting principles with modern, tech-enabled pipelines designed to optimize client intake, application processing, lender matching, and automated follow-up.

From Pre-Med Expectations to Funding Operations

Jozani’s career path into the financial sector developed far away from conventional tracks. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he grew up facing typical immigrant pressures to pursue medicine or law, initially registering for pre-med classes. Two distinct early entrepreneurial endeavors ultimately changed his trajectory.

First, an Amazon FBA venture ended in failure. Next, he achieved significant gains trading digital assets before incurring substantial losses on that position as well. These early setbacks provided a lasting lesson that would shape his future businesses: while speculation can produce brief gains, lasting enterprises demand disciplined operating frameworks.

Building on those lessons, Jozani spent more than five years directing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he managed roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, coached and onboarded over 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and forged direct connections with more than 200 distinct lenders.

Through this immersive experience, he acquired deep familiarity with a broad array of financial instruments, including merchant cash flows, business lines of credit, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he learned that understanding financial products is only half the battle; an effective broker must also identify which funders favor specific business profiles, grasp how individual lenders measure risk, and keep paperwork flowing smoothly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Operational Gap With Technology

That extensive frontline experience directly sparked the launch of The Funded Method. According to Jozani, alternative business funding represents one of the final frontiers in modern finance where essential tasks remain heavily manual. Brokers routinely assess bank statements by hand, transmit applications to lenders one by one, and watch viable deals collapse simply because a required file was missed.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The company was engineered to close that gap without eliminating the human broker’s analytical oversight. The core offering is a 12-week program that teaches fundamental underwriting concepts before introducing an AI-driven operational stack. Participants learn how to evaluate a company, decode funder guidelines, manage intakes, organize submissions, foster lender relationships, and automate communication sequences.

The curriculum follows a deliberate order. Jozani maintains that brokers must not implement artificial intelligence tools without first mastering the foundational mechanics of the choices those technologies support.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

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In practice, the goal is to direct new brokers toward closing their first funded deal within roughly 90 days, cutting through months of costly trial-and-error.

Process Over Push

Jozani also emphasizes that enduring success as a funding broker relies on repeatable systems rather than aggressive salesmanship. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

Alongside the primary cohort offering, The Funded Method supplies self-paced educational resources and releases complimentary industry publications, such as The 2026 Broker Stack—an annual guide built to introduce newcomers to the technologies, financial products, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, Jozani’s model offers a clear playbook for adoption: streamline administrative chores, maintain human accountability, and train operators well enough to recognize when automated tools might be flawed.

Through The Funded Method, Jozani seeks to build a structured gateway into an industry that has traditionally depended on informal networks, expensive mistakes, and years of grueling operational trial.