Scaling Alternative Capital Brokerage Through Intelligent Automation and Education

The alternative business funding sector has long served as a vital financial lifeline for entrepreneurs locked out of traditional banking channels. Yet, the underlying brokerage ecosystem continues to grapple with persistent operational friction, including fragmented lender networks, manual underwriting procedures, and inconsistent communication pipelines. To address these systemic hurdles, Ali Jozani established The Funded Method under JZNI Holdings LLC, creating an AI-native training platform designed to modernize how newcomers enter the alternative funding space.

From Alternative Assets to Operational Mastery

Jozani’s path to financial operations was unconventional. Born in Iran and relocating to the United States at age ten, he initially pursued pre-med coursework to satisfy conventional immigrant expectations for a career in medicine or law. However, two early entrepreneurial ventures redirected his trajectory. Following a failed Amazon FBA business and a volatile run in digital asset trading—marked by substantial early gains followed by significant losses—he learned a defining lesson: speculative upside cannot replace rigorous operational discipline.

That realization led him to spend over five years overseeing operations at a seven-figure alternative funding brokerage. In that role, he managed roughly 95% of the firm’s total deal flow, onboarded and coached more than 200 remote sales professionals, structured the internal underwriting department, and cultivated direct ties with over 200 distinct lenders.

Through this immersive work, Jozani gained deep familiarity with a wide array of financial products, from merchant cash advances and business lines of credit to Small Business Administration loans, home equity lines of credit, and zero-percent credit card stacking. More importantly, he recognized that understanding financial products was only part of the equation; brokers must also navigate funder preferences, decipher risk assessment models, and keep paperwork moving seamlessly through the pipeline.

« There are more than 200 lenders in this market, » Jozani noted. « Most new brokers know ten of them, and they wonder why their approval rate is low. »

Closing the Technological Divide

Drawing on his extensive field experience, Jozani created The Funded Method to target what he views as one of the last bastions of heavily manual finance. Brokers frequently evaluate bank statements by hand, push applications to lenders sequentially, and watch viable transactions collapse because required documents slip through administrative cracks.

« This industry is one of the last places in finance where a person still reads a bank statement by hand, » Jozani stated. « That is not tradition, that is a gap. »

The enterprise is anchored by a 12-week program that pairs foundational underwriting instruction with an AI-driven operational stack. Students learn how to appraise businesses, decode funder requirements, manage intakes, handle submissions, nurture lender relationships, and automate follow-up sequences. Crucially, the curriculum maintains a strict sequence: learners must understand the mechanics of underwriting before deploying automated tools.

« AI should do the underwriting math. The broker still has to understand the decision, » he explained. « Skip that order and you have built a very fast way to be wrong. »

The core objective of the program is to guide new brokers toward securing their first funded transaction within approximately 90 days, cutting through months of costly trial and error.

Process Outpaces Pure Hustle

Jozani emphasizes that long-term success in capital brokerage relies on repeatable operational systems rather than sheer sales force. « Every broker fails the same way, » he remarked. « Not from a lack of hustle, from a lack of process. The deal dies in the follow-up, not the pitch. »

In addition to its flagship cohort, The Funded Method offers self-paced learning resources and distributes complimentary industry guides like The 2026 Broker Stack, an annual briefing highlighting the technologies, financing instruments, lenders, and operating systems shaping the market.

By automating routine administrative workloads while safeguarding human oversight, Jozani’s framework provides a practical roadmap for modernizing alternative business funding and establishing a structured entry corridor for the next generation of brokers.