The mNAV Reckoning: Why Digital Asset Treasuries Need a New Playbook

For the better part of two years, the digital asset treasury model looked like a perpetual motion machine. Issue shares at a premium to net asset value, use the proceeds to buy more of the underlying digital asset, watch the premium justify the next issuance. It worked spectacularly. DAT-style companies raised tens of billions of dollars for token acquisitions in 2025 alone, and the category went from a MicroStrategy curiosity to a mainstream corporate finance strategy almost overnight.

That machine runs in one direction only. It depends on the market believing a company’s shares deserve to trade above the value of the coins sitting on its balance sheet. Since the bitcoin bear market took hold last October, that belief has been tested, and in several of the highest-profile cases it has failed. Strategy, the company that popularized the model, has seen its market-to-NAV multiple compress sharply and its stock lose nearly half its value this year. Some smaller treasury companies are now trading below the value of the digital assets they hold, which flips the entire mechanism into reverse: issuing shares no longer raises money efficiently, it just dilutes existing holders while adding little.

Researchers are starting to formalize what practitioners have been watching in real time: a chain reaction where a digital asset drawdown compresses the premium, preferred-equity obligations start to bite, and refinancing options narrow until companies are forced to sell assets into a falling market. It is a structurally fragile design once the premium disappears.

**The mistake wasn’t digital assets. It was treating a treasury like a trade.**

None of this is an argument against digital asset treasuries. It is an argument against the version of the strategy that treats a balance sheet like a single-asset momentum bet. A treasury that puts 80 to 100 percent of its capital into one volatile asset with no operating business to fall back on isn’t a corporate finance strategy so much as a leveraged index fund wearing a ticker symbol. When the premium holds, that distinction doesn’t matter. When it doesn’t, it’s the only thing that matters.

This is precisely the gap [Token Clear](https://www.thomascarter.io/post/wall-street-just-put-a-price-on-tokenization) was built to close. Our 4X framework (Digital Asset Treasury, Employee Co-Investment, AI & Blockchain Operations, and Asset Tokenization) was designed around a simple discipline: treasury allocation sized to what a company’s balance sheet can actually absorb, typically in the 10 to 15 percent range, paired with three additional value-creation layers that don’t depend on a digital asset bull market to work. Employee co-investment aligns incentives without treasury-scale risk. AI and blockchain operations improve the underlying business. Asset tokenization opens new capital formation channels entirely independent of token price.

The result is a company that benefits from digital asset exposure without needing the market to keep believing in a premium indefinitely to stay solvent.

**Why now**

Three things are converging at once:

1. **The pure-accumulation model has a visible failure case.** Boards and CFOs evaluating a treasury strategy no longer have to imagine what goes wrong. They can point to specific companies trading at a discount to their own digital asset holdings.

2. **Institutional research is catching up to the risk.** Independent analysis is now treating mNAV compression and forced-sale dynamics as a formal risk category, not a fringe concern. That validation matters for any board weighing a treasury allocation against fiduciary duty.

3. **The tokenization thesis is being validated from outside crypto entirely.** When [multilateral institutions start writing publicly](https://www.thomascarter.io/post/when-the-imf-says-risk-moves-into-the-code-listen) about tokenized real-world assets as inevitable market infrastructure, it confirms what firms like ours have been building toward for a decade. This was never a speculative side bet, it was the direction the entire capital markets structure was always headed.

Put together, the moment is unusually good for a disciplined alternative to get a hearing. A year ago, the pitch for allocation discipline competed against a narrative of easy, compounding premiums. Today, it’s competing against companies’ own balance sheets.

**The macro tailwind underneath all of this**

It’s worth stepping back from any single company’s balance sheet troubles to see the bigger picture, because it strengthens the case rather than undercuts it. [As I’ve argued elsewhere](https://www.thomascarter.io/post/wall-street-just-put-a-price-on-tokenization), the math behind a $20 trillion crypto market cap by the end of this cycle isn’t speculative. It is ordinary asset allocation behavior applied to a pool that’s already there. Global investable wealth is on a path toward the high $300 trillion range by 2026, and a 5 percent strategic allocation, the level several major institutions are now treating as a baseline rather than a stretch goal, lands right around $19 trillion. That’s not a bet that crypto becomes everything. It’s a bet that digital assets become a repeatable line item in institutional portfolios, the way gold, emerging markets, and private credit did before it.

What’s changed is who’s doing the math. A year ago, numbers like this came from crypto-native research shops. Today, a growing share of the largest allocators in the world are running the same arithmetic and arriving at similar targets, which means the conversation inside boardrooms has shifted from « should we own any of this » to « how much, and through what structure. »

That’s the paradox of this exact moment: the pure-accumulation DAT model is under real stress, and at the same time the long-run institutional case for digital asset exposure has arguably never been stronger. Those two facts aren’t in tension. They are the same story. The froth is being priced out of the model that couldn’t survive a drawdown, while the underlying allocation thesis that brought institutional money to the table in the first place keeps building. A disciplined structure is what lets a company participate in the second story without becoming a casualty of the first.

**The bigger story was never crypto. It’s tokenization.**

The distinction is worth holding onto. Crypto market cap, even at a $20 trillion bull-case ceiling, is a measure of one thing: native digital assets like bitcoin and ether trading as their own asset class. It is not the same number as the addressable market for putting real-world assets on-chain. The [World Economic Forum has estimated](https://www.weforum.org/publications/asset-tokenization-in-financial-markets-the-next-generation-of-value-exchange/) the value of global capital markets open to tokenization (equities, debt, derivatives, securitized products, and fund administration combined) at roughly $867 trillion. That figure isn’t a crypto number at all. It’s the traditional financial system, measured for how much of it could eventually exist as programmable, on-chain digital assets rather than paper claims sitting in custodial silos.

I’ve said for years that tokenization was always the bigger story, and crypto (bitcoin, ether, and the rest) was simply the proving ground that demonstrated the technology worked before institutions were ready to trust it with everything else. A $20 trillion crypto market is a meaningful outcome. A meaningful slice of an $867 trillion tokenizable universe is a different order of magnitude entirely, and it’s why « digital assets » is the more accurate term for where this is actually headed. The category is far larger than the coins that got the industry noticed.

This is the framing that should matter most to a board evaluating Token Clear’s 4X approach. The treasury layer (1X) is built for the crypto-cycle reality described above: disciplined exposure that survives a drawdown. The fourth layer, asset tokenization, is built for the much larger opportunity, turning a company’s own real-world assets (receivables, real estate, IP, revenue streams) into on-chain instruments that participate in that $867 trillion migration, independent of what bitcoin or ether happen to be doing in any given quarter.

**The takeaway for public company boards**

If your company is considering, or already running, a digital asset treasury strategy, the question worth asking isn’t « how much upside does this capture in a bull market. » It’s « what happens to this balance sheet in the scenario that’s currently playing out at some of the best-known names in the category. » A treasury sized and structured with that scenario in mind isn’t a hedge against ambition. It’s what makes the ambition survivable.

*For more on the scale of the tokenization opportunity behind this thesis, see [A Quiet SEC Move Signals Trillions in Blockchain-Based U.S. Securities Settlement](https://www.thomascarter.io/post/a-quiet-sec-move-signals-trillions-in-blockchain-based-u-s-securities-settlement).*