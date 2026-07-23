Solving the Compliance Puzzle: How Specialized Distributed Infrastructure Secures AI

As governments, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises scale their artificial intelligence initiatives, they frequently encounter a difficult dilemma: how to leverage sensitive data in the cloud without sacrificing security, compliance, or operational control. Mark Hannah, founder and inventor of NexQloud Technologies, has tackled this challenge by rethinking cloud architecture around the distinct requirements of individual workloads.

Hannah brings nearly 30 years of engineering expertise across distributed cloud computing, financial technology, and medical imaging to the table. After writing his first code at age eleven, he went on to develop medical imaging systems at SunGard and build complex financial trading platforms. Later, he founded Rydeum Technologies to deliver custom software solutions. While building client projects, Hannah and his team frequently confronted the high costs, rigidity, and geographic distance of conventional cloud infrastructure, along with the difficulty of applying zero-trust security and confidential computing at the workload level while maintaining standard Kubernetes compatibility.

From Custom Software Incubator to Distributed Cloud Platform

Rather than continually bypassing these architectural limits, Hannah used Rydeum as an incubator to create NexQloud Technologies. This distributed cloud platform brings together edge computing, confidential computing, multi-cloud routing, and zero-trust security while remaining fully compatible with standard Kubernetes, allowing workloads to execute wherever they run most effectively.

By giving organizations the freedom to choose the optimal location and security model for every workload—rather than locking them into centralized models or single cloud providers—the platform helps enterprises cut latency, control rising costs, and safeguard sensitive AI deployments.

Targeted Solutions for Modern Workloads

Sealed: Built specifically to run confidential AI models using regulated or sensitive data. It secures workloads and produces verifiable evidence of system activity to support compliance, governance, and auditing—vital capabilities for defense, healthcare, government, and finance sectors where raw data must remain protected.

Built specifically to run confidential AI models using regulated or sensitive data. It secures workloads and produces verifiable evidence of system activity to support compliance, governance, and auditing—vital capabilities for defense, healthcare, government, and finance sectors where raw data must remain protected. Sovereign: Focuses explicitly on data residency and operational control, helping enterprises meet strict national or local regulations regarding jurisdictional authority, data storage, and access rights.

Focuses explicitly on data residency and operational control, helping enterprises meet strict national or local regulations regarding jurisdictional authority, data storage, and access rights. Qlarity: A multi-cloud financial operations platform designed to tame cloud complexity. It allows businesses operating across multiple cloud environments to track expenditures, allocate costs, and verify that workloads execute efficiently. Qlarity has earned an Awardable assessment via the U.S. Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds marketplace.

Protecting Innovation Through Compliance and Patents

Hannah’s technological framework is supported by nine United States Patent and Trademark Office filings dedicated to NexQloud’s infrastructure and security innovations. Furthermore, the company has secured SOC 2 Type II compliance, making its trust and compliance documents accessible for independent review through its online trust center.

By blending decades of industry experience, NexQloud treats security, sovereignty, latency, and cost management as interconnected components of a unified distributed-cloud architecture. As organizations expand their artificial intelligence capabilities, this infrastructure provides a secure, intelligent foundation for routing workloads across edge locations, multiple clouds, and sovereign borders.